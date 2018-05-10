The Personal Development Programs Can Be Downloaded As MP3 Audio Files or iPhone, iPad or Android Apps

Meditation versus Hypnosis versus Visualization versus Guided Imagery versus Neuro-Linguistic Programming ( NLP )

Meditation

I do my best to apply NLP techniques to conversational hypnosis patterns through the form of questions that cause you to experience a trans-derivational search (TDS) as you go inward to discover your own answers. Whether you are looking for hypnosis downloads or hypnosis apps, it is my intention that you find more than just one of these self improvement resources in my work.

Is it meditation, hypnosis, visualization, guided imagery or what when you close your eyes and go inside? I personally believe the outcome is more important than the terminology…

Ram Dass in the Journey of Awakening alludes to meditation being centered upon intentionality. Per Dass, one can meditate while running, dancing, cleaning house or sitting still. As I understand meditation, it is the process of observing one’s mind and the content it generates; to not get caught in the emotions of that content but to acknowledge and let go. Recent scientific studies on brainwave frequencies have shown that meditation alters brainwave frequency which directly affects consciousness.

Visualization

Visualization is a naturally occurring process in which internal content (generally visual) is focused upon and changed or manipulated. An engineer can visualize a schematic, an artist can visualize a sequence of phases through which a sculpture must undergo, and an athlete can visualize a successful performance. What happens with many people is they get caught up in the emotions of the moment which are typically not empowering and they visualize failed sequences or negative outcomes. The person’s physiology responds to the hypothetical negatives and the person begins to lose what is referred to as state management. Essentially they rehearse the wrong outcome and perfect it. Visualization can actually include the five senses and is not just left to the visual modality.

Hypnosis

Hypnosis is similar to meditation in that fact that it also alters brainwave frequencies but the difference is very important. Meditation is the process of letting go and objectively observing one’s own mind while hypnosis is the process of letting go of attempting to control your mind while following instructions from a third party. The key difference here is that meditation attempts to reach a state of objective non-action while, on the other hand, hypnosis is very action-oriented in that a skilled hypnotherapist will guide clients toward specific outcomes based upon the context of a hypnotherapy session.

Guided Imagery

Guided imagery is similar to hypnosis in that a third party is guiding an individual through a process, but it lacks a change in brainwave frequency. In fact, it is as simple as me instructing you to “think about a red car” and in order for you to process this instruction you have had to think about a red car. Now, guided imagery can certainly turn into hypnosis through the process of what is common referred to as trance induction which is an alteration of brainwave frequencies typically from a beta wave frequency range down into a theta or delta frequency range.

Neuro-Linguistic Programming ( NLP )

NLP is a later development that evolved out of hypnosis and the trance phenomenon. It is a model for understand and mapping subjective human behavior and it also gives an individual control over one’s internal representations (mental movies, self talk, feelings, etc.). In my work neuro-linguistic programming brings precision to the language patterns and the words that I use. The field of NLP has been vehemently attacked in the USA but it is the only field that gives insights into the dynamics of subjective experience and how to alter perception through the use of NLP submodalities.

Attention Shifting Personal Development Programs When You Put It All Together…

For me, this work is about state management. Whether you use hypnosis or meditation, you most likely have in mind a different version of yourself than the one you are currently experiencing. Meditation is like emptying the cup and I recommend my brainwave frequency programs with meditation music to do so as they have no vocal instructions. Once the cup is empty, fill it with better resources and this is where guided imagery, hypnosis, NLP and visualization come into play. Together and throughout my work, my goal is to provide you with powerful internal resources that shape your external reality. I do so using brainwave frequencies, binaural beats, NLP language precision, conversational hypnosis and meditation music to empower you to create the person you know you can be… So if you are looking for some of the best hypnosis downloads or a hypnosis MP3 to change your life, spiritual meditation music to feed your soul, or guided imagery downloads that will compel you to take action… You have found the right place for NLP techniques, guided imagery, meditation music, hypnosis downloads and your personal development.

